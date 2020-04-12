Why Danny Willett is backing Prostate Cancer UK

Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, is the latest high-profile sports star to display Prostate Cancer UK’s ‘Man of Men’ pin badge as he joins the fight against the most common cancer in men.



The recognisable silver badge has become a prominent feature across numerous sports, particularly in football where it has had a massive influence.

Championed by Sky Sports’ Jeff Stelling and football managers across the country, this well-known badge is raising awareness of Prostate Cancer UK, and now it’s doing the same in golf.

“Prostate Cancer UK has really blazed a trail with its work in golf in recent years,” explained Willett. “Whether it’s through hosting golf days or working with established organisations such as the PGA or the European Senior Tour, the charity is doing its utmost to drive this disease out of bounds.”

The Englishman explained that he had chosen to support the charity after being shocked by prostate cancer statistics.

“The disease sadly still exists in every golf club, and one man dies from prostate cancer every 45 minutes. When I first heard that statistic in particular, I was shocked – that’s one man every three holes, or six men over the time it takes to complete a round of golf.”

One in eight men in the UK will be affected by the disease - that means that one in eight families will have their lives changed by prostate cancer and Willett is calling on his fellow pros to join him in the battle against the disease.

“It’s excellent that the ‘Man of Men’ pin badge is starting to become more prominent in golf, too, and I want to lead by example by sporting it on my golf bag and cap for the upcoming season,” said Willett.

“I’m hoping that many other professional golfers will join me in wearing a Prostate Cancer UK ‘Man of Men’ pin badge and help to stop prostate cancer being a killer.

“Sometimes we park conversations about health but it’s so important men look after themselves and talk to each other about any worries. Prostate Cancer UK’s work in spreading awareness in so many different ways, around golf, has been tremendous and long may that continue.”

