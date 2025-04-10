Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

If you’re watching coverage of The Masters over the next couple of days, you might notice Fred Couples using an unusual piece of equipment

The 1992 champion has a yellow ball in play – and for good reason.

Specifically, Couples uses the yellow version of Bridgestone’s Tour B RXS, an option he has relied on for the last few years.

During an appearance on Bridgestone’s Another Golf Podcast in 2023, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods – a close friend of Couples – explained why.

“We give [Fred] grief all the time about using the yellow ball,” Woods said. “But he absolutely loves it because he can’t see anymore.

“You should see the front on his phone; it’s like one letter per screen.”

Couples isn’t wrong. Yellow golf balls are proven to be easier to spot in flight that white balls.

The 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie used one during The 150th Open at St Andrews in 2022 for that exact reason.

“I’m 53, not 23, so my eyesight’s not the best,” explained Lawrie.

“I just see it better when it’s flying. Also, when I’m in the rough as much as I am, it stands out unbelievable. Even the marshals can see it.

“I quite like it actually. I never thought I’d play with a yellow ball, but I actually quite like it.”

Just don’t expect Woods to join the yellow revolution any time soon.

“I always thought yellow balls were for hacks,” he said.

“My eyes are getting bad that I need my readers and cheaters, but I can still see [on the course] so I don’t need a yellow ball. But if it’s guaranteeing me a 60, I’m using it every day.”