search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJustin Rose reveals reason for 150th Open withdrawal

Golf News

Justin Rose reveals reason for 150th Open withdrawal

By Jamie Hall14 July, 2022
Justin Rose The Open The 150th Open St Andrews Rikuya Hoshino
Justin Rose Withdraws From The Open

Justin Rose took golf fans by surprise on Thursday morning when he withdrew from the 150th Open at the last minute.

The former US Open champion was due to tee off at 8:14am with European Ryder Cup team-mates Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, but did not appear on the first tee at St Andrews.

• Ian Poulter booed on first tee at Open

• MacIntyre pinpoints reason for poor form

Instead, Rikuya Hoshino took his place. Alex Noren had been ahead of him in the reserve pecking order but elected to play the Barracuda Championship, which is running at the same time as the Open, instead.

Rose’s withdrawal was the result of a back injury which caused him to walk off the course during a practice round on Wednesday.

He attempted a warm up on the range this morning but to no avail.

"On the fourth hole yesterday during my practice round, I made a swing with my driver and started to feel pain in my lower back," he wrote on social media. "I’ve been getting around the clock treatment but I just don’t feel ready to compete in this prestigious championship. I’m gutted to be missing the 150th Open."

• DeChambeau loses key sponsor on eve of Open

• Faldo: Nicklaus says Open farewell

Rose is the second played in the world's top-50 to miss out on the historic Open.

Daniel Berger, the world No.26, has already been forced to sit it out due to an injury of his own.

With Hoshino taking the place of Rose, England's Aaron Rai - who travelled to St Andrews from Wolverhampton on Wednesday night - is the next reserve.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Justin Rose

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - The 150th Open

Related Articles - St Andrews

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

The 150th Open: Full prize money payout
Heartbroken Rory McIlroy praises Cameron Smith's 'unbelievable week'
Cam Smith breaks Rory McIlroy’s heart to win 150th Open
Reports: Sergio Garcia QUITS DP World Tour
Paul Casey: LIV stars could turn to Asian Tour for ranking points

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
See all videos right arrow