Miles Russell might be about to make his PGA Tour debut at the age of 15, but there are plenty of things he can’t do.

Russell is too young to vote, drink, smoke or even drive. Oh, and add entering the locker rooms at the Detroit Golf Club to that list.

The American prodigy received a sponsor exemption into the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week but needs an exception to be made.

“There’s a sign outside the locker room that says 16 and up, so I’ll have to sneak in and out of there,” he told sports reporter Jeanna Trotman.

It’s safe to bet that the PGA Tour will let it slide to avoid Russell getting changed in the car park, where his dad dropped him off.

Before naming his designated driver for the week, Russell said he had “hoped” to make his debut before getting his hands on a license, but never really considered it possible.

“It’s been a wild ride,” he said. “Just a rollercoaster but it’s been a blast.

“My dad and coach are here, so my dad’s been the driver. I can’t have any Scottie Scheffler going on, he’s the driver for the week.”

Russell has stolen the headlines in the golf world recently after becoming the youngest player ever to make the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour in April.

He went one better by finishing tied 21st – making him the youngest player to finish in the top 25 in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event.

It’s drawn him comparisons to fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods.

“He’s a pretty cool person to be looked at as, as a junior,” Russell said. “But we’ll see about that.

“This was always the goal – to play at the highest level – and I’m able to do that this week.

“My goal is just to have fun, try learn a few things from these great players and take something away.

