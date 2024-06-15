Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

How do you react to missing the cut at the US Open?

Well, you hope everybody else begins to crack, obviously.

At least that’s what Max Homa is rooting for after being axed at the halfway stage in North Carolina.

The 33-year-old struggled to a 75 on Friday after an encouraging opener to the 124th edition of the championship, meaning he’s missed the cut in five of his six US Open attempts.

He hasn’t lost his sense of humour, though, and went viral on social media (again) after admitting he wants to ‘laugh’ at his rivals this weekend.

The moment I wake up on a Saturday after missing the cut I root for the course to become impossible so I can laugh at all the stupid players who whooped my ass. I shot 6 over and will shamelessly be this gif all weekend: pic.twitter.com/dc85vkLwKG — max homa (@Maxhoma) June 15, 2024

“The moment I wake up on a Saturday after missing the cut I root for the course to become impossible so I can laugh at all the stupid players who whooped my ass,” he wrote on X. “I shot 6 over and will shamelessly be this gif all weekend: ‘What an idiot!’”

Homa wasn’t the only one hoping for the likes of Ludvig Aberg and Patrick Cantlay to struggle over the next two days.

One user replied: “I can relate to this,” whilst another posted: “We all want to see the carnage too!”

Fans on the grounds also made their voices heard after the greens were watered to prevent speeds getting out of control.

Kate Phillips – a member of the greens keeping team – posted on X: “Getting booed by the grandstands at the US Open for putting water down on the greens might be the coolest thing to ever happen to me.”

It comes after a host of star names were sent home following the second round on Friday, including Tiger Woods and Viktor Hovland.

LIV golfers Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson were among those from the Saudi-backed circuit who failed to progress beyond the cut.

John Turnbull