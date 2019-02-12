Why Rory McIlroy might not be too happy with his Genesis Open group

Rory McIlroy. Tiger Woods. Justin Thomas.

The featured group from last year’s Genesis Open will reconvene once again at the PGA Tour event in Los Angeles this week… and McIlroy might not be too impressed about that.

While most young PGA Tour pros dream of the day they’re paired with the 14-time major champion, at last year’s Genesis Open it had become very much a case of ‘been there, done that’ for McIlroy, whose patience with ‘Tiger Mania’ had worn thin by Friday afternoon.



“Playing in front of all that, he [Tiger] gives up half a shot a day on the field,” said McIlroy after the second round.

“Like it's two shots a tournament he has to give to the field because of all that goes on around. So whether that calms down the more he plays and it doesn't become such a novelty that he's back out playing again, because it's tiring.

“I need a couple of Advil as I've got a headache after all that. Whoever tees off at 8.30am doesn't get that and can just go about their business. That's tough. He has to deal with that every single time he plays.”



Last year’s Genesis Open was only the second full PGA Tour event Woods had teed it up in since his return to competitive golf following a fourth back surgery, and we'll find out on Thursday and Friday whether 'Tiger Mania' has calmed down a little now that he's been back playing for more than a year now.