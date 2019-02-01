Why this Kent club would be a hit with Monty...

Colin Montgomerie is one of its latest converts. Now, golfers and visitors to a popular Kent golf club will be able to enjoy pilates classes as part of a soon-to-open new wellbeing centre.



Hever Castle Health & Wellbeing is due to open in spring this year at Hever Castle Golf Club, with five treatment rooms offering osteopathy, physiotherapy and massage.

A range of yoga and pilates classes will also be available and a healthy menu extended for the clubhouse bar and restaurant.



The centre, which is being run by Hever Health Ltd, will be available for golf club members, visitors and members of the public.

Osteopathy and massage have been available at the golf club since 2017 but the new centre has seen building works and refurbishment in order to expand the treatments on offer to a wider range of people.

General manager Jon Wittenberg said: “We are currently building a high quality bespoke five-room treatment centre and studio in which to provide Hever Castle Wellbeing with a smart new home. Working closely with our new partner, Hever Health Ltd, we aim to deliver inspiring and life enriching wellbeing services to our existing members and our local community.”



Osteopath Paul Moody added: “We are excited at the prospect of working in the high spec clinic being created at Hever Castle Golf Club. We look forward to offering members and visitors the chance to improve their health and wellbeing through therapy, classes and good food.

“We will be arranging informative events related to the new wellbeing centre and expect to be fully open by April this year.”