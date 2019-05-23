Titleist, the No.1 ball in golf, continued its winning streak at the US PGA Championship last week thanks to Brooks Koepka’s victory at Bethpage.



Impressively, the win was the eighth victory for a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball in the last nine majors.

Koepka became the first player to win the US PGA wire-to-wire since 1983 and is the first player to hold back-to-back titles in two majors at the same time, having won a second straight US Open last summer at Shinnecock Hills.

The 29-year-old has used a Titleist Pro V1x for all four of his major triumphs.

Koepka’s win was the icing on the cake of a great week at the second men’s major of the year for Titleist.



It was also the No.1 ball at the tournament, with 63% of the 156-man field placing their trust in the performance excellence of the Pro V1 or Pro V1x – more than four times its nearest competitor!



This was more than all other brands combined and helped Titleist reach a worldwide ball count of 10,558 (74%), over eight times its nearest competitor with 1,297 (9%).

The golf ball victory also marked Titleist’s 13th of the season on the PGA Tour and the 75th worldwide win, over five times its nearest competitor.

With the option to play any ball, Koepka, much like Patrick Reed at the 2018 Masters and Francesco Molinari at the 2018 Open Championship, chose the Pro V1x.

Koepka wasn’t the only man using Titleist products to enjoy a great US PGA.

A rejuvenated Jordan Spieth produced one of his best performances in almost two years to finish in a tie for third.

The Titleist brand ambassador recently tested a new TS2 fairway metal, putting it into play for the first time in competition at Bethpage. According to Titleist tour rep Jim Curran, Spieth ‘loved the distance and overall ball flight that he was seeing’.



Titleist also dominated many other equipment categories at the US PGA, with more players relying on its products than any other brand when it came to hybrids (37%), irons (22%) and wedges (43%). Additionally, the Titleist TS3 was the No.1 driver model, with 24 in play.

The count success at the second major of the year continued the momentum Titleist has enjoyed on tour this year.

On the European Tour, TS3 has been the No.1 driver model at every event in 2019 bar three. On the PGA Tour, meanwhile, Titleist has achieved a clean sweep of every major equipment category count in no fewer than seven events, a feat that has never been achieved by another brand.