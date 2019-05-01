search
Golf News

Why you need the bunkered Daily News Feed...

By bunkered.co.uk01 May, 2019
Want to stay on top of the latest news, views and opinions from across the game of golf? Then you need to sign up for bunkered’s Daily News Feed.

Delivered straight into your email inbox every single morning and waiting there for you to browse whilst you’re eating your breakfast or on your morning commute, the bunkered Daily News Feed is the email newsletter that every golfer needs.

From up-to-the-minute news and rumours, to hard-hitting blogs, to the latest gear reviews, to instruction videos, it is your daily dose of all things golf.

Best of all, it’s completely free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

Registering takes just two minutes and you will start receiving the email from the very next day.

TO SIGN UP TO RECEIVE THE BUNKERED DAILY NEWS FEED, CLICK HERE

bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie explained: “We’re living in increasingly fast-paced times, which can make it hard to stay up-to-date with all of the latest goings-on with the things that interest us.

“That’s why we have created the bunkered Daily News Feed. It curates all of the latest and biggest stories and videos from the bunkered website and YouTube channel, providing golfers with a regular and informed golf fix.

“What’s more, it is in your inbox in time for your alarm going off so it’s the perfect reading material whilst you’re tucking in to your breakfast or on your morning commute.”

