Wife of LIV Golf star takes brutal swipe at Tiger Woods

The wife of LIV Golf star Pat Perez took a swipe at Tiger Woods over the car crash which left his career hanging in the balance.

Ashley Perez took to Instagram to accuse Woods of “driving under the influence” under a video of his press conference from the Hero World Challenge.

"I can hit golf balls,” the video showed the 15-time major winner saying.

“It's the walking that just hurts - the goal is to play just the major championships and maybe one or two more - that's it," Woods said in the video posted by Golfballing.

"I mean that's physically all I can do. And I told you that, guys, you know, at the beginning of this year too. I mean I don't have much left in this leg. So gear up for the biggest ones.

"And hopefully you know, lightning catches in a bottle and I'm up there in contention with a chance to win and hopefully I remember how to do that."

Responding in the comments, Perez wrote: “Literally why driving under the influence is ILLEGAL. I don’t feel bad for him. Thank god he didn’t kill anyone. See ya.”

Her comment has since been deleted.

Officers investigating Woods’ crash found he had driven at an “unsafe speed for road conditions” but found no evidence of impairment.

It is the second time this year the Perezes have clashed with Woods. When the former world No.1 spoke out against LIV Golf at the Open, Pat Perez branded it the “stupidest s**t I have ever heard of in my life”.