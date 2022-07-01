search
Will Zalatoris addresses LIV speculation

Will Zalatoris addresses LIV speculation

By Jamie Hall01 July, 2022
Will Zalatoris is the latest player to become the subject of “will he/won’t he” speculation over his future.

The 25-year-old, who has been runner-up in the last two majors, was rumoured in the US to be considering signing for LIV Golf.

But the young American quashed those reports on social media, insisting he is “fully committed” to the established circuits.

• LIV Golf responds to 9/11 protests

• 9/11 protesters "removed" from LIV hotel

“There have been a lot of rumours surrounding LIV Golf and of specific guys potentially leaving,” he wrote.

“Now I have begun to hear rumours that I might be going to LIV. I’d like to clear this up and say that I am fully committed to the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

“I have been vocal about this since February and nothing has changed.

“I have dreamed of winning on the PGA Tour and winning majors since I was a little kid. I love where the PGA Tour and DP World Tour and their associated tours are headed.

• Robert MacIntyre opens up on poor form

• The Malta Meeting: Inside the fight for golf

“I cannot wait for the rest of the PGA Tour season and the Race to Dubai. See everyone in Scotland the next two weeks.”

Zalatoris is not the first tour star to publicly shoot down LIV rumours in recent weeks.

Defending Open champion Collin Morikawa was also thought to be reported in the US to be considering a switch, but reaffirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour.

