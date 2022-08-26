search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWill Zalatoris reveals reaction to nearly hitting THAT shot

Golf News

Will Zalatoris reveals reaction to nearly hitting THAT shot

By Lewis Fraser18 August, 2022
will zalatoris FedExCup PGA Tour Tour News Social media
Will Zalatoris Rocks

If you were shouting at the TV telling Will Zalatoris to take a drop on Sunday night, don’t worry, you weren’t alone. 

The new world No. 9 picked up his first PGA Tour win on Sunday at the FedEx St Jude Championship after a three-hole playoff, but it wasn’t before it nearly all went wrong.

Before eventually finishing things off, Zalatoris found himself in a rather unusual spot, with his ball on the sliver of rock between the water and the edge of the green of the par-3,11th. 

For a while, it looked like the new FedEx Cup leader might take the shot on. Mercifully, he went to the drop zone, where he got up-and-down from to beat Sepp Straka.

• Tiger Woods meets tour stars over LIV threat

• FJ reveals expanded shoe range for A/W '22

“The resounding texts that I got were basically everyone was screaming at the TV not to hit that shot,” Zalatoris explained.

“It’s tough because you’re 20-feet from the hole and all I’ve got to do is move it a foot forward, and I basically win the golf tournament unless I do something silly." 

The California native, and his new caddie, Joel Stock, took some time to assess where Will's ball was sitting, which meant Straka, who found the water from the tee, played before him.

“If I had known that my ball was basically unplayable, I would have had to go and hit first and apply the pressure to him,” he continued.

“I ended up thinking I might have a chance to play it and the crowd’s reaction made it look like the ball hopped off the rocks and was just barely in the rough and had kind of an easy up-and-down and it kind of forced his hand to go at it.

• Justin Thomas rips Will Zalatoris' mentor

World Long Drive champ breaks ball speed record

"I was very much wanting to go back and hit it after everything was done, but I had to get going. But, you can go ahead for certain and assume that if I'm at Memphis next year, I will be 100-per-cent trying to pull that shot off."

Zalatoris now goes into this week's BMW Championship at the top of the FedEx Cup standings, in pole position to take home the $18m dollar prize on offer to the winner.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - will zalatoris

Related Articles - FedExCup

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Social media

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

BMW PGA Championship: 18 LIV Golf stars included in field
Tour pro wins "worst hole-in-one prize ever"
Scottie Scheffler explains bizarre "butt crack" injury
Rory McIlroy responds to Cam Smith rift rumours
"Hypocrites”: Lee Westwood rips PGA Tour stars

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
play button
Let your arms and shoulders work together
Watch
play button
Increase your stability for more consistency
Watch
play button
Maintain your balance throughout golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow