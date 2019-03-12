search

Win $1,000 at the Players Championship with DraftKings

Golf News

Win $1,000 at the Players Championship with DraftKings

By bunkered.co.uk12 March, 2019
DraftKings Fantasy Sports Fantasy Golf Players Championship TPC Sawgrass PGA Tour Competitions Win
Draft Kings Players Cship

How would you like to be $1,000 better off by this coming Monday (March 18)?

Following on from the huge success of our first collaboration at last month’s Genesis Open, our Fantasy Sports partner DraftKings has created another new Fantasy Golf Contest exclusively for bunkered readers – and it’s taking place at this week’s Players Championship.

The top prize? You guessed it... $1,000!

So, what do you need to do to be in with a chance of landing the jackpot? It’s very simple…

CLICK FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN $1K AT THE PLAYERS C'SHIP

Webb Simpson 2018 Players

Open a new account with DraftKings HERE (if you haven’t already got one) and pick the players you believe are going to give you the best fantasy line-up for the week.

Users create a line-up by selecting players listed in the Player Pool. Each player listed has an assigned salary and a valid line-up must not exceed the salary cap of $50,000.

Contest results will be determined by the total points accumulated by each individual line-up entry.

The competition is live RIGHT NOW, so get involved and, who knows, perhaps you’ll be a thousand dollars better off this time next week.

Someone has to win the money – why not you?

CLICK FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN $1K AT THE PLAYERS C'SHIP

