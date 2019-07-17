search
Win $1MILLION this week with DraftKings

Golf News

Win $1MILLION this week with DraftKings

By Michael McEwan16 July, 2019
DraftKings The Open 2019 Fantasy Golf Major Championships Bunkered Win
Royal Portrush

The final men's major of the season is upon on - and, to celebrate, DraftKings is promising to make one person (perhaps even one bunkered reader) $1million richer.

That's right - ONE. MILLION. DOLLARS.

DraftKings, bunkered’s official fantasy sports partner, is putting up a $3MILLION prize fund for their Open Championship game, $1m of which will go straight into the bank account of the person whose six-person team performs best at Royal Portrush week.

That’s right - you could win $1m just... and all you have to do is pick six names!

You'd be mad not to have a go!

How to play

Getting involved is easy. 

1. Click this link.

2. Create a FREE DraftKings account (if you don’t already have one).

3. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your account.

5. Choose six players.

6. Sit back and wait for the players to do their thing.

It really is that straightforward. 

Somebody has to win the $1m jackpot. Why not you? 

CLICK HERE TO START PLAYING NOW!

