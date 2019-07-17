Win $1MILLION this week with DraftKings

The final men's major of the season is upon on - and, to celebrate, DraftKings is promising to make one person (perhaps even one bunkered reader) $1million richer.



That's right - ONE. MILLION. DOLLARS.

DraftKings, bunkered’s official fantasy sports partner, is putting up a $3MILLION prize fund for their Open Championship game, $1m of which will go straight into the bank account of the person whose six-person team performs best at Royal Portrush week.

That’s right - you could win $1m just... and all you have to do is pick six names!



You'd be mad not to have a go!



How to play

Getting involved is easy.

1. Click this link.



2. Create a FREE DraftKings account (if you don’t already have one).



3. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your account.



5. Choose six players.



6. Sit back and wait for the players to do their thing.



It really is that straightforward.

Somebody has to win the $1m jackpot. Why not you?

CLICK HERE TO START PLAYING NOW!