search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWin a custom fit Titleist TS driver!

Golf News

Win a custom fit Titleist TS driver!

By bunkered.co.uk20 July, 2019
The Open The Open 2019 Royal Portrush Titleist Titleist TS3 Titleist drivers Drivers Competition Win
Titleist Ts Drivers

The counts are in and it’s official: the Titleist TS3 is the No.1 driver model in play at this week’s Open Championship.

To celebrate, we’ve teamed up with our friends there to give one lucky reader the chance to win a custom-fit Titleist TS driver.

You will have the opportunity to take your pick from any one of the four models in the range: the TS1, the TS2, the TS3 and the TS4

Watch these videos from our gear guy David Cunninghame to get first-rate, first-hand insight into each one.

We are hosting this competition exclusively on Twitter and to take part you have to do only three things: RT this post; follow the @TitleistEurope account; and follow the @BunkeredOnline account.

That’s it. That’s literally all you have to do.

Don’t have a Twitter account? Create one! It’s free, easy and will take you no more than two minutes – a small price to pay in return for the chance of winning this incredible prize.

The competition is open until 6pm on Monday, July 20, with the winner announced at 10am the following morning.

Good luck!

Further reading

• Tee times for Round 3 of The Open

• MacIntyre blasts playing partner over no 'fore' shout

• WATCH: Rory fights back tears after missed cut

• Tiger: I just want to go home

• BLOG - Sorry, champs, but time's up

Related Articles - The Open

Related Articles - The Open 2019

Related Articles - Royal Portrush

Related Articles - Titleist

Related Articles - Titleist TS3

Related Articles - Titleist drivers

Related Articles - Drivers

Related Articles - Competition

Related Articles - Win

Golf News

Ireland awarded 2026 Ryder Cup
One-legged golfer qualifies for Senior Open
This course is to be named host of 2026 Ryder Cup TODAY!
How good is Brooks Koepka? This stat NAILS it…
WATCH: Sergio throws driver at caddie in tantrum

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow