The counts are in and it’s official: the Titleist TS3 is the No.1 driver model in play at this week’s Open Championship.



To celebrate, we’ve teamed up with our friends there to give one lucky reader the chance to win a custom-fit Titleist TS driver.

You will have the opportunity to take your pick from any one of the four models in the range: the TS1, the TS2, the TS3 and the TS4.

Watch these videos from our gear guy David Cunninghame to get first-rate, first-hand insight into each one.



We are hosting this competition exclusively on Twitter and to take part you have to do only three things: RT this post; follow the @TitleistEurope account; and follow the @BunkeredOnline account.

That’s it. That’s literally all you have to do.

Don’t have a Twitter account? Create one! It’s free, easy and will take you no more than two minutes – a small price to pay in return for the chance of winning this incredible prize.

The competition is open until 6pm on Monday, July 20, with the winner announced at 10am the following morning.

Good luck!

Further reading

• Tee times for Round 3 of The Open

• MacIntyre blasts playing partner over no 'fore' shout

• WATCH: Rory fights back tears after missed cut

• Tiger: I just want to go home

• BLOG - Sorry, champs, but time's up

