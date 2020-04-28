WIN A FREE FOURBALL AT DUMBARNIE LINKS!

How would you like to win a FREE fourball at Scotland’s newest golf course – the soon-to-open and simply spectacular Dumbarnie Links?



Thanks to the latest great bunkered giveaway, you could do precisely that… and all it takes to enter is a few simple clicks of a button.

It’s so simple.

1. SUBSCRIBE for free to our YouTube channel - www.youtube.com/bunkered

2. LIKE our exclusive first review of Dumbarnie Links – here’s it is, in case you can’t find it.

Do both those things before 5pm (UK time) on Friday, May 1 and you’ll be entered into the draw to play what is sure to very quickly become one of Scotland’s top golf courses.

Our YouTube channel is one of the fastest-growing golf video platforms and the place to go for the latest great golf video content, including:

• The very latest equipment reviews

• Quality instruction from some of the most experienced pros in the game

• Detailed first looks at the newest gear from the game’s biggest brands

• Informed and fact-based equipment comparisons

• In-depth course vlogs



Plus so much more!

Not got a YouTube account? Create one - it's free and will take you no more than two minutes.

When you've done that, visit www.youtube.com/bunkered and click on the big, red SUBSCRIBE button.

Liking videos is even easier. Click on the vid you want to watch and hit the 'thumbs up' beneath where it plays.

It’s really that simple

Somebody has to win this competition - why not you?