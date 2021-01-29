Win a Motocaddy M1 DHC electric trolley

Had enough of carrying your golf bag? Then this is the competition for you.

We've teamed up with our good friends at Motocaddy to give away an M1 DHC electric trolley.

Quick and easy to fold, the M1 DHC is the most easy‑to‑use compact trolley in the world and boasts a car boot-friendly profile for optimum storage. It includes Adjustable Distance Control, a USB charging port, a two-handed soft grip handle and quick release wheels, not to mention a streamlined battery tray with the new QUICKFOLD mechanism which folds quicker than on previous models.

DHC (Downhill control) technology slows the trolley down on steep hills for added control and also features a handy electronic parking brake to keep it still when parked on a slope and all terrain DHC wheels.

Other notable features include a full colour LCD screen featuring nine speed settings and a speed indicator and an integrated safety cut-out system.

Usually, all of this kit would set you back £649.99 - but one lucky person will get one for free...

How to win

To be in with a chance of winning your very own Motocaddy M1 DHC electric trolley, all you have to do is register for FREE to receive the bunkered Daily News Feed.

Everybody who does so by February 17, 2021, will go into a prize draw from which a winner will be drawn.

Just submit your details and you'll go in the hat. Already registered for the bunkered Daily News Feed? Then you're already in the draw.

It's that simple.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER & ENTER THIS COMP

What is the bunkered Daily News Feed?

Delivered straight into your email inbox every single morning and waiting there for you to browse whilst you’re eating your breakfast or on your morning commute, the bunkered Daily News Feed is the email newsletter that every golfer needs.

From up-to-the-minute news and rumours, to hard-hitting blogs, to the latest gear reviews, to instruction videos, it is your daily dose of all things golf.

Best of all, it’s completely FREE and you can unsubscribe at any time.

Registering takes just two minutes and you will start receiving the email from the very next day.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS: To be eligible to win, you must register for the bunkered Daily News Feed no later than February 17, 2021. The winner will be the first registered user chosen at random after the closing date. Prize cannot be sold or exchanged for profit. The editor’s decision is final. Check out our Facebook page for winner's details: facebook.com/bunkeredonline