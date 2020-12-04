Win a prize a day with the bunkered Advent Calendar!

COVID-19 might have disrupted most people’s Christmas plans… but one thing it hasn’t affected is bunkered’s Advent Calendar.



Pandemic or no pandemic, our ever-popular festive countdown is back for 2020, giving our readers and followers the chance to win a new prize every single day in the run-up to the big day.

Between December 1 and Christmas Eve, we will be giving away some truly fantastic golf gifts. From rangefingers, to clothing, to accessories, to golf bags and more, there are loads of fantastic gifts to be won, starting with a Shot Scope rangefinder today.



Best of all, every single one of the competitions is completely free to enter.

Simply go to www.bunkered.co.uk/advent each day, click on the corresponding door, and follow the on-screen instructions. It’s that easy.



There are no questions to answer with any of our giveaways. Just fill in the relevant form each day and your name will go into the prize draw.

Listen!

CRAIG CONNELLY ON CADDYING FOR CASEY, KAYMER, MONTY & CO.

bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie explained: “Everybody knows what a difficult year this has been and Christmas will undoubtedly have a different feel to it.



“However, we hope our Advent Calendar spreads a little bit of festive cheer, just as it has done in previous years. It’s a fun and simple way to win some fantastic golf goodies and, hopefully, end 2020 on a bright note.”



Stick www.bunkered.co.uk/advent in your bookmarks and make sure you keep coming back each day to enter the latest great competition.

Who knows - maybe Christmas will come early for you this year...

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHAT’S BEHIND TODAY’S DOOR