Golf News

Win a prize a day with the bunkered Advent Calendar

By bunkered.co.uk02 December, 2019
advent calendar Christmas Bunkered Competitions Win
Advent Calendar

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Even more so now that the bunkered Advent Calendar is live. 

Every day between now and Christmas Eve, we'll be giving away a different great golf prize. 

We kicked things off with a Garmin Z80 laser rangefinder with GPS worth £579.99 and, trust us, the great goodies are going to keep on coming as we count down the days until Santa comes. 

INTRODUCING... THE BEST DEAL IN GOLF

Best of all, there are no questions to answer with any of our giveaways. Just fill in the relevant form each day and your name will go into the prize draw.

Simple as that!

Stick www.bunkered.co.uk/advent in your bookmarks and make sure you keep coming back each day to enter the latest great competition.

Who knows - maybe Christmas will come early for you this year...

>> CHECK OUT THE BUNKERED ADVENT CALENDAR NOW

