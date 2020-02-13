Win a round with golf legend Greg Norman

Greg Norman Company today announced ‘The Search for Greg Norman’s Biggest Fan’ which will one lucky person receive the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet and play golf with the two-time major champ.



Having received enjoyed letters, messages and encounters with fans throughout the years, explaining how Norman has touched their lives, the contest seeks to find the fan with the most impactful story and provide them with the opportunity to connect with the golf legend directly.

“Yesterday was my birthday and, upon reflection of 65 years of life and a career spanning over forty years, one of the most important things in my life have been my fans,” said the 'Shark’. “They have supported me during my biggest achievements and lifted me up in defeat. Now it’s my turn to give back.



• Rory two weeks from eclipsing a legend

• Sky Sports might not be showing this major...

“This is the first time I have done anything like this, and I am very much looking forward to hearing from everyone and, ultimately, meeting my biggest fan.”

From today until February 25, the Greg Norman Company will be conducting a worldwide search for that person.

WATCH - CALLAWAY MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH



People can apply in one of two ways: by submitting an essay explaining why you are Norman’s biggest fan at www.shark.com/biggestfan; or by posting a video (2mins or less) to that includes the hashtag #GregNormanBiggestFan in the copy of the post. The profile must be public and you must tag @sharkgregnorman and follow Greg’s page on the corresponding platform to be eligible.

After the closing date, the top three submissions will be selected by Norman and his committee and featured on Shark.com. Norman’s fan community will then be encouraged to vote for their pick for biggest fan, with that person ultimately winning the trip of a lifetime.



• Camilo Villegas is on the comeback trail

• Phil Mickelson stars in brilliant beer ad

That voting period will run from March 2-6 and the winner will be announced on March 10.

In addition to round-trip airfare, accommodations and a meet-and-greet, the winner will also receive a full-set of Cobra golf clubs, a new wardrobe provided by Greg Norman Collection, a Garmin rangefinder and more.

For more information, log-on to www.shark.com/biggestfan