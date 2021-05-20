Win a Srixon ZX7 driver THIS WEEK with Fantasy Golf

Attention bunkered Fantasy Golf managers: how would you like to win a brand new Srixon ZX7 driver this week?

That’s what’s up for grabs for the person whose team scores the most points in our season-long contest this week.

To celebrate the US PGA Championship – the second men's major of the year which gets underway on Thursday – the bunkered Fantasy Golf team have made this the first Hot Week of this year's competition.

What is a Hot Week? Simple: the Fantasy Golf manager whose team scores the most points from this week’s US PGA – a TRIPLE POINTS event, remember – will win themselves this top-of-the-range driver, worth £449. (Find out more about it here)



It really is that easy.

Best of all, you don’t have to have been playing bunkered Fantasy Golf from the start to be eligible to take part.



It’s all about this week, so if you want to register and simply play this once in an attempt to win the driver then there's nothing stopping you.



Visit www.bunkered.co.uk/fantasy-golf, register to play and choose your six-man team. It'll take you 3mins max. Then just sit back and wait for your players to rack up the points.



Likewise, if you're already registered, log-in to choose your team now

Somebody has to win the driver... why not you?

