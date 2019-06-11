search
Golf News

Win a TaylorMade M6 with bunkered THIS WEEK!

By bunkered.co.uk11 June, 2019
bunkered Fantasy Golf Hot Week TaylorMade M6 TaylorMade US Open Pebble Beach Major Championships Competitions Win
Fantasy Golf Hot Week

Fancy getting your hands on a FREE TaylorMade M6 driver?

Play bunkered Fantasy Golf this week and you could get precisely that.

To celebrate the US Open Championship at Pebble Beach, the bunkered Fantasy Golf team have designated this a Hot Week.

What is a Hot Week exactly? Simple: the Fantasy Golf manager whose team scores the most combined points at this week’s US Open Championship – a TRIPLE POINTS event – will win the driver in the loft and shaft of their choice.

Yep, it really is that easy.

Best of all, you don’t have to have been playing bunkered Fantasy Golf from the start to be eligible to take part.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER OR SIGN-IN TO BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF

It’s all about this week, so if you want to register and simply play this week in an attempt to win the driver – one of the most talked-about clubs of the year – then you absolutely can.

Simply log-on to www.bunkered.co.uk/fantasy-golf, register to play and choose your team of 12 players (all in all, the whole process will take you around 3 minutes) – that’s all you have to do.

Somebody has to win the driver. Why not you?

Sign up now to get involved.

