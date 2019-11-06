Win a TaylorMade putter with Fantasy Golf this week

Attention bunkered Fantasy Golf managers: how would you like the chance to win a brand new TaylorMade Spider X putter this week?



That’s what’s up for grabs for the person whose team scores the most points in our season-long contest this week.

To celebrate the WGC-HSBC Champions – the final World Golf Championship event of the season which gets underway in China on Thursday – the bunkered Fantasy Golf team have designated this a Hot Week.

What is a Hot Week? Simple: the Fantasy Golf manager whose team scores the most combined points from this week’s WGC-HSBC Champions – a DOUBLE POINTS event – and the Bermuda Championship will win the putter used by some of the game's top players.

It really is that easy.

Best of all, you don’t have to have been playing bunkered Fantasy Golf from the start to be eligible to take part.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER OR SIGN-IN TO BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF

It’s all about this week, so if you want to register and simply play this once in an attempt to win the putter then you can.

Log-on to www.bunkered.co.uk/fantasy-golf, register to play and choose your team of 12 players (all in all, the whole process will take you around 3 minutes) – that’s all you have to do.

Likewise, if you're already registered, log-in to choose your team now

Somebody has to win the putter... why not you?

Don’t forget…

There are only four more weeks until the winners of our competition are crowned. Click here to remind yourself of all of the truly incredible prizes that are up for grabs.