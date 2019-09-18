Win a TaylorMade putter with Fantasy Golf this week

How would you like to get your hands on a FREE TaylorMade Spider X putter?



Play bunkered Fantasy Golf this week and you could get just that.

To celebrate the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the bunkered Fantasy Golf team have designated this a Hot Week.

What is a Hot Week? Simple: the Fantasy Golf manager whose team scores the most combined points from this week’s BMW PGA Championship – a DOUBLE POINTS event – and Sanderson Farms Championship will win the putter used by some of the game's top players.



It really is that easy.

Best of all, you don’t have to have been playing bunkered Fantasy Golf from the start to be eligible to take part.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER OR SIGN-IN TO BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF



REVIEWED - THE TAYLORMADE M6 DRIVER

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER OR SIGN-IN TO BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF

It’s all about this week, so if you want to register and simply play this once in an attempt to win the putter then you can.

Log-on to www.bunkered.co.uk/fantasy-golf, register to play and choose your team of 12 players (all in all, the whole process will take you around 3 minutes) – that’s all you have to do.

Likewise, if you're already registered, log-in to choose your team now

Somebody has to win the putter... why not you?

Sign up now to get involved.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER OR SIGN-IN TO BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF