The Stretch

Win a Wilson cap signed by Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington

By bunkered.co.uk09 January, 2019
Padraig Harrington Ryder Cup 2020 Ryder Cup Whistling Straits Wilson
Padraig Harrington Signed Hat

The worst-kept secret in golf is out – Padraig Harrington is the new European Ryder Cup captain.

The Irishman succeeds Thomas Bjorn for the 2020 match at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin and, to celebrate, we’re giving away THREE Wilson Staff baseball caps signed by the new skipper.

To be in with a chance of winning you have to do just two things:

1. FOLLOW the bunkered Twitter account

2. RETWEET this post

This competition is exclusive to our Twitter followers. Not on Twitter? Create an account! It’s free to do and will take you no more than two minutes.

That way, you can stay up-to-date with all of the latest news and views from across the golfing spectrum as and when it happens courtesy of bunkered.

What have you got to lose? Get involved!   

