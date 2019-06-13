search
HomeGolf NewsWin big $$$ with DraftKings at the US Open

Golf News

Win big $$$ with DraftKings at the US Open

By bunkered.co.uk12 June, 2019
DraftKings Fantasy Sports Fantasy Golf US Open 2019 US Open Pebble Beach Major Championships Competitions Win
Once again, we've teamed up with our fantasy sports partner DraftKings to offer bunkered readers the chance to win thousands of dollars at this week’s US Open

DraftKings, the world’s biggest fantasy sports network, with over ten million users in the US alone, has created a $5,000 game for bunkered readers to take part in at Pebble Beach this week.

Best of all? It’s totally FREE to play.

That’s right, you don’t have to spend a penny to get involved. No minimum spend, no deposit, no commitment. Just follow these simple instructions to take part…

CLICK FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A SHARE OF $5,000 AT THE US OPEN

Us Open Trophy

Open a new account with DraftKings HERE (if you haven’t already got one) and pick the players you believe are going to give you the best fantasy line-up for the week.

Users create a line-up by selecting players listed in the Player Pool. Each player listed has an assigned salary and a valid line-up must not exceed the stated salary cap.

Contest results will be determined by the total points accumulated by each individual line-up entry.

The competition is live RIGHT NOW, so get involved. With the winner of this competition pocketing a cool $1,000, you'd be mad not to!

Someone has to win the money – why not you?

CLICK FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A SHARE OF $5,000 AT THE US OPEN

