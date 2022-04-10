Win? Miss the cut? WD? Here’s how you can make money on Tiger Woods this week...

Now he’s confirmed he plans to make his long-awaited comeback at Augusta, discussion has now turned to how Tiger Woods will fare at the Masters.

The 15-time major winner hasn’t played since he was involved in a near-fatal car crash more than a year ago, but some fancy him to slip into his sixth green jacket.

But according to leading bookmaker Paddy Power, it’s unlikely to be the successful return many golf fans are hoping for.

Woods is priced at just 2/1 to withdraw due to injury, and 5/1 to not even complete one round.

Despite never missing a cut at the Masters since turning professional, he is 8/11 to be on a flight home before the weekend.

If he does play as expected, Tiger is 2/5 to par the first on Thursday, 4/1 to either birdie or bogey it and 5/1 to make an opening eagle. He’s 10/1 to kick off with a double bogey.

When it comes to winning the whole thing, the bookmaker has Woods at 40/1.

A spokesperson for Paddy Power said: “Tiger Woods and the Masters go together like ham and pickle, so hearing that our favourite animal-sounding sportsman might be making a roaring return to the Masters is a joy for all sporting fans.

“At the end of the day, if Tiger does drop a clanger and land his opening tee shot into the nearest bunker, I’m sure he can just blame it on a-gusta-wind!”

