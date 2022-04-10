search
Win? Miss the cut? WD? Here's how you can make money on Tiger Woods this week...

Golf News

Win? Miss the cut? WD? Here’s how you can make money on Tiger Woods this week...

By Jamie Hall06 April, 2022
Tiger Woods The Masters Augusta National Masters 2022 Tiger Tracker
Tiger Woods 2022 Masters

Now he’s confirmed he plans to make his long-awaited comeback at Augusta, discussion has now turned to how Tiger Woods will fare at the Masters.

The 15-time major winner hasn’t played since he was involved in a near-fatal car crash more than a year ago, but some fancy him to slip into his sixth green jacket.

But according to leading bookmaker Paddy Power, it’s unlikely to be the successful return many golf fans are hoping for.

• Jon Rahm reveals hilarious Tiger Woods story

• Masters 2022: First round tee times in full

Woods is priced at just 2/1 to withdraw due to injury, and 5/1 to not even complete one round.

Despite never missing a cut at the Masters since turning professional, he is 8/11 to be on a flight home before the weekend.

If he does play as expected, Tiger is 2/5 to par the first on Thursday, 4/1 to either birdie or bogey it and 5/1 to make an opening eagle. He’s 10/1 to kick off with a double bogey.

When it comes to winning the whole thing, the bookmaker has Woods at 40/1.

• Tiger Woods WILL play 2022 Masters

• Rory not feeling grand slam pressure

A spokesperson for Paddy Power said: “Tiger Woods and the Masters go together like ham and pickle, so hearing that our favourite animal-sounding sportsman might be making a roaring return to the Masters is a joy for all sporting fans.

“At the end of the day, if Tiger does drop a clanger and land his opening tee shot into the nearest bunker, I’m sure he can just blame it on a-gusta-wind!”

