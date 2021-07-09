Win real money with our DraftKings Open Championship game!

How would you like to win some real, hard cash without parting with any of your own?



That’s exactly what will happen to the winners of the FREE Open Championship game we’re running with DraftKings.

The Boston-based daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting operator has created an exclusive competition centred around next week’s major at Royal St George’s for bunkered readers to play.

It doesn’t cost you a penny to take part and there’s a $500 prize fund – paid out in pounds sterling – for the winners.

What’s more, everybody who signs up to play the game before 6pm on Wednesday, July 14, will go into a prize draw to win a flat cap signed by DraftKings ambassador and major champion Bryson DeChambeau, as well as a Draft Kings golf towel and branded balls.



How to play

1. Download the DraftKings app onto your mobile device or visit the website.

2. Create a new account (or log-in if you are an existing DraftKings player).

Note: If you are prompted to make a cash deposit into your account, you can dismiss it and proceed using the ‘X’ in the top left of the window.

3. Enter the bunkered ‘Free to Play’ Open contest using this link.

4. Pick six players (making sure to stay within your $50,000 salary cap).

5. Sit back and watch how your players perform.

The game can allow up to a maximum of 300 entries, so get involved now to avoid missing out.

Of course, this isn’t the only Open competition DraftKings you can enter. They are also running another of their $2.5million Fantasy Golf Millionaire contests, where one lucky winner will pocket a cool $1million.



That particular contest has an entry fee of $10. You can find out more about it here. Again, entries are strictly capped, so get involved now.

