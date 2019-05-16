search
HomeGolf NewsWin real $$$s with DraftKings at the US PGA

Golf News

Win real $$$s with DraftKings at the US PGA

By bunkered.co.uk15 May, 2019
DraftKings Fantasy Sports Fantasy Golf US PGA 2019 US PGA Championship Bethpage Major Championships competitons Win
Draft Kings Pga

Following the huge success of our two events earlier in the season, we have once again teamed-up with our fantasy sports partner DraftKings to offer bunkered readers the chance to win thousands of dollars at this week’s US PGA Championship.

DraftKings, the world’s biggest fantasy sports network, with over 10 million users in the US alone, has created a $5,000 prize fund for bunkered readers to play for at Bethpage this week.

Best of all? It’s totally FREE to take part.

That’s right, you don’t have to spend a penny to get involved. No minimum spend, no deposit, no commitment. Just follow these simple instructions to take part…

CLICK FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A SHARE OF $5K AT THE US PGA

Wanamaker Trophy 2019

Open a new account with DraftKings HERE (if you haven’t already got one) and pick the players you believe are going to give you the best fantasy line-up for the week.

Users create a line-up by selecting players listed in the Player Pool. Each player listed has an assigned salary and a valid line-up must not exceed the stated salary cap.

Contest results will be determined by the total points accumulated by each individual line-up entry.

The competition is live RIGHT NOW, so get involved and, who knows, perhaps you’ll be a thousand dollars better off this time next week.

Someone has to win the money – why not you?

CLICK FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A SHARE OF $5K AT THE US PGA

