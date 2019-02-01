search
Golf News

WITB – A peek at the clubs Tiger Woods will start 2019 with

By bunkered.co.uk23 January, 2019
Tiger Woods is making his first start of the year in this week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines – and he’s doing so with some new clubs in his bag.

The former world No.1 hasn’t played since the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas at the start of December but given his track record at Torrey, it makes sense that’s where he should begin 2019. Woods has won there eight times as a professional, including the 2008 US Open – the most recent of his 14 major victories.

• Tiger admits knee-high drop feels "really weird"

• Tiger is the bookies' favourite to do what in 2019?

Since Woods last played competitively, TaylorMade has unveiled a raft of new products – you can get a full rundown on everything right here – including the new M5 and M6 metalwoods.

Tiger has wasted no time in putting the M5 straight into the bag, having played its predecessor the M3 for the majority of last year. He’s gone with the 9˚ version of the driver and the 15˚ fairway wood. He has also swapped out the M1 5-wood he used to win the Tour Championship in September – his first victory in over five years – and replaced it with a 19˚ M3 fairway instead.

• REVIEW - TaylorMade M5 driver is a "true all-rounder"

• The tech packed M5 & M6 Fairways and Rescues

It’s also worth noting his irons. For the most part of last year, Woods wielded a set of TaylorMade TW-Phase1 prototypes in his 3-iron to PW. He still has the same iron configuration, only the irons now have a P7TW engraving.

It’s hard to tell from the picture but we believe that he is continuing to use the same two wedges as last year – the TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw – as well as his trusty Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS putter.

