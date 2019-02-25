WITB - Driver switch yields Mexico win for DJ

Dustin Johnson racked up the 20th PGA Tour victory of his career with a five-shot win in the WGC-Mexico Championship – and he did so after making a significant change to his bag.



The 34-year-old put the new TaylorMade M5 into play, having used the M6 in his win in the Saudi International earlier in the month.

According to TaylorMade insiders, DJ made the switch into the 10.5˚ driver after seeing more ball speed and less spin in recent testing sessions.



• WITB - JB Holmes, Genesis Open

• WITB - Phil Mickelson, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am



In addition to the M5 driver, he also added an M5 fairway wood, which he used alongside his trusty P730 DJ Proto irons.

Johnson’s win was also the third win of the season for the new TaylorMade TP5 golf ball. DJ uses a TP5x, stamped with the number 1.



• WITB - Rickie Fowler, Waste Management Phoenix Open



The former US Open champion’s latest win continues his incredible streak of winning at least one PGA Tour event over the last 12 seasons – the longest such streak on the PGA Tour.

Dustin Johnson – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (10.5˚, Fujikura Speeder Evolution 661 X Tour Spec 2.0)

Fairway: TaylorMade M5 (15˚, Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 X)

3-iron: TaylorMade P790 (Dynamic Gold X100)

4-PW: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (Dynamic Gold X100)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52° & 60° and 64° Hi-Toe, KBS Tour 120S)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black (SuperStroke Pistol GT 1.0)

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x