WITB - Rory McIlroy trusts TaylorMade to win WGC HSBC

Rory McIlroy clocked up his fourth win of 2019 with a hard-fought win over defending champion Xander Schauffele in the WGC-HSBC Champions.



The 30-year-old defeated the American the first extra hole of a play-off at Sheshan International Golf Club to win his 18th PGA Tour title.



The win also helped McIlroy close the gap on Brooks Koepka at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.



• Norman reveals how Tiger snubbed him



• Phil's remarkable streak comes to an end

The Northern Irishman employed a full bag of TaylorMade clubs to get the job done. Here's a closer look at everything he used...

WATCH - TAYLORMADE M5... REVIEWED!



Rory McIlroy – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M5 (10.5˚, Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XTS 70TX)

Fairway woods: TaylorMade M6 (15˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White); TaylorMade M5 (19˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White)

Irons: TaylorMade P-750 (4 iron, Project X 7.0), TaylorMade P-730 (5-PW irons, Project X 7.0)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52˚, 56˚ and 60˚, Project X 6.5)

Ball: TaylorMade 2019 TP5 (No. 22)