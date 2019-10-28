search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWITB - Tiger Woods makes history in Japan

Gear

WITB - Tiger Woods makes history in Japan

By David Cunninghame28 October, 2019
Tiger Woods WITB Gear TaylorMade ZOZO Championship M5 Driver
Tigerwoods

Tiger Woods sealed his place in PGA Tour history by winning his 82nd tour title – and he did it with a bag full of TaylorMade clubs.

Woods, 43, also had new TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges in his bag for the first time.

As we reported, the 27 birdies Tiger rolled home was one off his career-high in any PGA Tour event and gives him a 22.8% win percentage – the highest in PGA Tour history among players with 200 or more career starts.

The win comes just weeks after Woods had surgery on his knee, with this being his first event back.

• New Scottish championship course in pipeline

Tigerwoodszozo

“The future looks brighter than it has,” said Woods. “The body can’t do what it used to but I can still think my way around the golf course.”

• "Tiger is thorough when it comes to testing new products"

• Tiger rewrites golf's record books

Upon winning the inaugural ZOZO Championship, Woods becomes the first ever winner of a PGA Tour event to be held in Japan.

In addition to Woods’ dominance, TaylorMade’s M5 drivers were used by the top-three players at ZOZO Championship.

• Historic club votes to approve women members

Tiger Woods – What’s in the bag

 

Driver TaylorMade M5 10.5°

Fairway wood TaylorMade M5 15.0° & M3 19.0°

Irons TaylorMade P7TW 3-PW

Wedges TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges 56° & 60° (added the 60° degree wedge this week at ZOZO)

Putter Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS with Ping PP58 Blackout grip

Ball Bridgestone Tour B XS

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Gear

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - ZOZO Championship

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Phil Mickelson: "I have played terribly this year"
Catriona Matthew set to lead Europe at 2021 Solheim Cup
Win a TaylorMade putter with Fantasy Golf this week
R&A and USGA to publish "most comprehensive review of distance to date"
Golf legend is latest to call for ball roll-back

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
play button
Timing your strike
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
See all videos right arrow