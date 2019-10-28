WITB - Tiger Woods makes history in Japan

Tiger Woods sealed his place in PGA Tour history by winning his 82nd tour title – and he did it with a bag full of TaylorMade clubs.



Woods, 43, also had new TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges in his bag for the first time.

As we reported, the 27 birdies Tiger rolled home was one off his career-high in any PGA Tour event and gives him a 22.8% win percentage – the highest in PGA Tour history among players with 200 or more career starts.

The win comes just weeks after Woods had surgery on his knee, with this being his first event back.



• New Scottish championship course in pipeline



“The future looks brighter than it has,” said Woods. “The body can’t do what it used to but I can still think my way around the golf course.”



• "Tiger is thorough when it comes to testing new products"

• Tiger rewrites golf's record books



Upon winning the inaugural ZOZO Championship, Woods becomes the first ever winner of a PGA Tour event to be held in Japan.

In addition to Woods’ dominance, TaylorMade’s M5 drivers were used by the top-three players at ZOZO Championship.

• Historic club votes to approve women members



Tiger Woods – What’s in the bag

Driver TaylorMade M5 10.5°

Fairway wood TaylorMade M5 15.0° & M3 19.0°

Irons TaylorMade P7TW 3-PW

Wedges TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges 56° & 60° (added the 60° degree wedge this week at ZOZO)

Putter Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS with Ping PP58 Blackout grip

Ball Bridgestone Tour B XS