Witness history: Women’s British Open tickets still on sale

Fancy getting to witness the very best women golfers battle it out for golf immortality at Carnoustie for the Women’s British Open?



Well, you’re in luck.

Tickets for the 45th Women’s British Open can still be purchased prior to it all teeing off on Thursday at the world-famous Carnoustie Golf Links.

Tickets for the historic event, which German Sophia Popov clinched last year, can still be purchased on the day, however please be aware that no walk-up tickets are available. All tickets must be purchased online, and can be done so here.

First played at Fulford in York in 1976, after morphing from the Ladies Amateur Stroke Play Championship to include professional players, the event has quickly grown to become one of the most prestigious events in women’s golf.

The tournament elevated its status even further when it was announced it would become one of the women’s major championship events.

The champions list of the AIG Women's Open is a who's who of great golfers in modern times, with stars such as Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb and Catriona Matthew having their names engraved on the trophy.

Since 1979, the Smyth Salver has been awarded to the lowest scoring amateur player at the event. Like the list of champions, the Smyth Salver has a high profile list of winners, including Michelle Wie, Anna Nordqvist, Lydia Ko, Danielle Kang and the 2018 AIG Women's Open champion Georgia Hall.

Want to witness history? Buy your tickets for the 2O21 AIG Women’s British Open here.