Women’s British Open to visit new course in 2021

One the eve of this week’s championship at Woburn, the R&A has

announced the host venue for the AIG Women’s British Open in 2021.



Royal Porthcawl, the first 18-hole course in South Wales, will welcome the world’s finest female professionals after Royal Troon makes its own debut on the championship rota next year.

It will be arguably the biggest tournament staged by Royal Porthcawl and will take place as the club celebrates its 130th anniversary.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, the executive director of championships at the R&A, said: “We are very much looking forward to taking the AIG Women’s British Open to Royal Porthcawl for the first time in 2021.

“We have a very exciting couple of years ahead with the championship also making its debut at Royal Troon in 2020. Both courses will present outstanding tests for the world’s best women’s golfers.”

Royal Porthcawl club captain, Rhys James, added: “We are thrilled that the AIG Women’s British Open will be coming to Royal Porthcawl in 2021. Hosting our first women’s major is a tremendous honour for the club and we cannot wait to welcome the world’s best golfers to Wales.

“Being here at Woburn this week and seeing the impressive scale and quality of the championship makes us look forward to it all the more and to seeing how these fantastic players handle all the challenges our course in two years’ time.”

Royal Porthcawl most recently demonstrated its immense championship pedigree when it staged the Senior British Open in 2014. It has also played host to the Amateur Championship, the Walker Cup, the Curtis Cup, the European Team Championship, the Men’s Home Internationals, the Vagliano Trophy, the Women’s Amateur Championship and more.

However, if you’re expecting this to be a precursor to the Open Championship paying it a visit, don’t hold your breath. Addressing the prospect at Royal Portrush two weeks ago, Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of the R&A, remarked: “That is somewhat of a challenge at the moment, but we do have as we said ten courses that we're very happy with.”