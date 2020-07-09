search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWomen's British Open WILL go ahead in Scotland next month

Golf News

Women's British Open WILL go ahead in Scotland next month

By Michael McEwan07 July, 2020
AIG WOmen's British Open Ladies Scottish Open Royal Troon The Renaissance Club Golf In Scotland R&A Ladies European Tour Martin Slumbers Catriona Matthew Tour News
Womens British Open Pic

The R&A has confirmed that it intends to play the AIG Women’s British Open at Royal Troon from August 20-23 - but it will do so without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

It will be the first women’s major championship to be played this year and will be broadcast globally to more than 11 million fans.

Martin Slumbers, the chief executive of The R&A, said, “The AIG Women’s British Open is important to the success of women’s professional golf. We have been working closely with our title sponsor AIG, Visit Scotland, Royal Troon and our key advisors to find a way for the championship to be played safely this year.

• PGA Tour performs U-turn on spectators

• WATCH - The worst drive you'll ever see from a pro

“We believe that playing the AIG Women’s British Open is a significant step for players whose playing opportunities have been severely impacted this year. As they compete to be the 2020 champion in historic circumstances, these athletes will continue to inspire golfers and sports fans around the world, who will be closely following events from Royal Troon on TV and social media."

The championship will enforce strict health and safety protocols, including the creation of a bio secure zone. Only personnel essential to the championship’s on-site operations - namely players, caddies, officials, and staging staff - will be inside the zone, with their movements for the week limited to the golf course and designated secure hotel.

All personnel will be required to return a negative COVID-19 test from an authorised testing centre and will be subject to further daily temperature checks and rigorous protocols designed to maintain the integrity of the zone and the health of those within it.

The Women's British Open will take place the week after the Ladies Scottish Open, which will also go ahead without spectators as a made-for-TV event.

• European Tour lifts suspension of Olesen

• Paul Lawrie launches new Scottish pro tour

It will be played from August 13-16 at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, marking a return of professional women’s golf to Scotland for the first time since Europe’s remarkable triumph in the 2019 Solheim Cup last September.

Catriona Matthew, the architect of that thrilling win, will be amongst those taking part and admits she is looking forward to getting back to playing competitively. 

“We are all happy to hear that women’s golf will be getting back underway in Scotland," said Matthew. “With men’s professional golf back playing, it is important that we are able to follow suit, so this is really excellent news for the women’s game and I am delighted to be preparing for my national open in just over a month’s time.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - AIG WOmen's British Open

Related Articles - Ladies Scottish Open

Related Articles - Royal Troon

Related Articles - The Renaissance Club

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - R&A

Related Articles - Ladies European Tour

Related Articles - Martin Slumbers

Related Articles - Catriona Matthew

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit the golf ball straighter in just 2 MINUTES!
lessons
play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

6 things we learned from Tiger Woods’ Memorial press conference
A brief history of Opens at St Andrews
Study finds BAME groups interested in golf but don't feel welcome
Second UK golf club closes its doors following lockdown
PGA Tour provides update on fans at tournaments

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A very individual golf swing and lesson
Watch
play button
Use your hands less during the golf swing
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
See all videos right arrow