Women’s Golf Day auction lists stunning items

Now in over 50 countries, Women’s Golf Day is a global movement that engages, empowers, and supports women through golf.



This year, WGD is adapting the 5th-anniversary event to bring the industry together for a virtual WGD celebration on June 2nd. As a part of the virtual celebration, WGD has launched a fundraising campaign to support the charitable organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in both its fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic, and with its long-term humanitarian missions.

The golf industry has shown its incredible community spirit by supporting the campaign’s charity auction with fantastic, must-have golf lots and experiences from around the world.

It features auction items including rounds of golf at some of the world’s most spectacular courses, a behind the scenes experience at Sky TV’s Studios, a series of signed memorabilia including items from The 2019 Solheim Cup (Team Europe and USA), Major winners including Georgia Hall and Annika Sorenstam, as well as Jack Nicklaus whose message of support alongside wife Barbara has encouraged many more to donate their time as well as auction items.

“The response from the industry has been incredible, and shows the importance of unity to help these incredible healthcare workers that are on the frontlines protecting us,” said Elisa Gaudet, founder of Women’s Golf Day.



“We have items from Major winners, Solheim Cup stars and some of the very best golf venues in the world. This is an incredible opportunity to raise funds for an essential, global agency who work tirelessly to help the most vulnerable people in the world. We are united, resolute and want to look back and take pride in how we responded to this challenge.”

A full list of the 25 plus lots is accessible via the WGD website. Simply visit https://womensgolfday.com/virtual-golf-day/ click on SUPPORT and place your bid.

The auction, which benefits Médecins sans Frontiers / Doctors without Borders (MSF) and their battle with COVID-19 is now live and will end on June 2nd.