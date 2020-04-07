Women's Golf Day rescheduled amid coronavirus chaos

In light of the chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Women’s Golf Day leadership team has announced a new approach for this year’s fifth anniversary event.



This year, WGD is adapting the event to bring the industry together to engage and empower women as part of a virtual WGD celebration on June 2.

The health and well-being of WGD partners and guests is paramount, so the events that take place worldwide as part of the world’s largest single day celebration of women’s golf will be rescheduled for September 1, conditional to clearance from the World Health Organisation and the game’s governing bodies.

By setting a new date, WGD founder Elisa Gaudet hopes to offer the industry something positive to focus on at this challenging time.

“The global community finds itself in an unprecedented situation and we need to respond appropriately,” she said. “Women’s Golf Day is in a unique position because we have the flexibility to react quickly to the changing landscape whilst also giving the industry something positive to aim towards.

“Our mission and platform is that of a global unifier. We will continue to monitor the situation very closely, but we are hopeful that the September date is realistic.”

In the meantime, plans are in place to create a virtual celebration of Women’s Golf Day on the original June 2.

As in previous years, the day’s celebration will start as the sun rises in Australia and end as the sun sets in Hawaii. Expect to see video content from famous faces and inspirational stories from across the world shared across the campaign’s social media platforms.

Social media has always played a significant role in the success of the event, delivering a staggering 47 million global impressions to nearly 25 million people in 2019 and it is hoped that the 2020 campaign will be a catalyst to support a post-pandemic resurgence of the industry.

To help more locations join the community in time for the September date, WGD is offering free basic registration at www.womensgolfday.com using the code WGDUnites. Any golf facility is eligible to take part, from driving ranges to private clubs.

“We will support our locations around the globe by bringing the industry together and using our shared voice to get golf back on its feet,” added Gaudet. “June may be too early to hold an event, but it will be a great opportunity for people and organisations to share their inspirational stories around golf.

“In the meantime, we encourage people to sign up to our platform and register their venues because we will be hosting Women’s Golf Day again and intend to come back united and stronger than ever.”

To find out more, log-on to womensgolfday.com