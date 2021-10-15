Women's golf is "neglected" says Gary Player

Gary Player has called on more businesses to support women's golf, insisting that it's a part of the sport that has been "neglected".



Player was speaking ahead of this week's Aramco Team Series event in New York.



A new four-event format on the Ladies European Tour, this week's event is taking on Long Island and is the first LET event to be staged place in the US.

Player, widely considered one of the greatest golfers of all time, is there in his role as an ambassador for Golf Saudi ambassador, the federation behind the Aramco Team Series.

“Women’s golf has been neglected terribly and it’s not fair,” said Player. “The average American doesn’t realise how well these women can play. I’m such a fan and supporter of women’s golf and I appeal to businesses to sponsor it. This is a really exciting event.



“I watched most of the Solheim Cup this year and I don’t watch much golf anymore. To see these events, like the one here, sponsored around the world is fantastic for women’s golf.

"We are going to see great improvement in women’s golf and we need it, young women need role models. We see women playing rugby, soccer, kick boxing. It’s a whole new world and it’s exciting.”

Player, who lives in Florida, feels New York is a perfect spot for a Series that has previously gone to London, Spain and culminates in Saudi Arabia next month.



“Coming back to New York has always been a thrill. It’s a very unique city. People misjudge New York and they don’t realise what a great place it is with the surroundings so beautiful. You haven’t experienced life if you’ve not been here. But we also need to give opportunities to young people to get out of the city and experience golf courses like this.



"As my friend Nelson Mandela used to tell me, sport can change the world. I cannot speak highly enough about women’s golf.”