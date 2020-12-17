search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWomen’s Open champ Sophia Popov snubbed again

Golf News

Women’s Open champ Sophia Popov snubbed again

By Michael McEwan15 December, 2020
Sophia Popov CME Group Tour Championship LPGA women's golf Race to the CME Globe AIG Women's Open Major winners Sarah Kemp Natalie Gulbis
Sophia Popov

Sophia Popov, who created one of the golf stories of the year when she won the Women’s Open at Royal Troon, won’t feature in this week’s LPGA season-finale after being overlooked for one of the two sponsor’s invites.

Popov, who lives in Naples, Florida, where this week’s CME Group Tour Championship is set to take place, finished 82nd on the LPGA’s Race to CME Globe Standings this year.

She would have finished 16th on the list if her dramatic victory in August’s Women’s Open had counted but, because she wasn’t a member of the LPGA at the time of her victory, it did not.

The field for this week’s event comprises 72 players, with two spots reserved for the title sponsor to use at their discretion.

• WIN A PRIZE A DAY WITH OUR ADVENT CALENDAR

• Tommy Fleetwood inks new equipment deal

Those places have gone to Sarah Kemp, a CME Group ambassador, and Natalie Gulbis, a long-time friend of CME Group chief executive Terry Duffy.

Needless to say, Popov is unimpressed. Speaking to Golfweek, the US-born German said: “It’s a fairness thing as far as playing ability. It’s not like I haven’t earned it. It’s like I have earned it points-wise, technically.”

Listen!

MVP, SHOT OF THE YEAR, BEST DRESSED AND MORE... IT'S THE 2020 BUNKERED PODCAST AWARDS!

LPGA operations officer Heather Daly-Donofrio defended the decision, saying that the exemptions have only been introduced for this year due to extenuating circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

• "I over-coached him" admits Tiger's former coach

• Ryder Cup legend critical of Phil Mickelson

“In this abnormal 2020 year, the CME Group Tour Championship is slightly different than in the past, allowing more players in the field and offering two sponsor invites,” she said. “In 2021, we expect to return to a 60-player field that is filled strictly off the Race for the CME Globe rankings.”

This is not the first time Popov has been snubbed since she won her maiden major. She was overlooked for a place in the ANA Inspiration and had her five-year LPGA exemption – a perk of winning the Women’s Open – downgraded to just two years as she was not a tour member at the time of her win. 

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Sophia Popov

Related Articles - CME Group Tour Championship

Related Articles - LPGA

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - Race to the CME Globe

Related Articles - AIG Women's Open

Related Articles - Major winners

Related Articles - Natalie Gulbis

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
CAN AN UNPAINTED BALL HELP YOU PLAY BETTER??? - Wilson Staff Model golf balls review
Wilson
play button
THE MOST UNDERRATED DRIVER MONEY CAN BUY - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Srixon
play button
HIT IT SOLID OFF SLOPING LIES | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
THE MOST DIFFICULT LIES IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Golf course vandalised in “premeditated attack”
More BBC Sports Personality of the Year disappointment for golf
It's official - the Scottish Golf Show is going global
Masters champ DJ chips in for Scots kid's charity challenge
Scottish golf club appoints youngest captain in its 234-year history

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
See all videos right arrow