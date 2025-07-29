Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A couple of weeks ago, Jacob Skov Olesen led after the first round of the Open at Royal Portrush.

Now, the Dane will be on the caddie of his girlfriend Darcey Harry, the home hope at this week’s AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl.

Harry, the leading Welsh player at 221st in the world, has long been a member at Porthcawl so has plenty of course knowledge heading into only her second major start.

And the 22-year-old will hope once again that Olesen can provide a winning formula on the bag.

• Mimi Rhodes relishing “dream” AIG Women’s Open debut

• AIG Women’s Open 2025: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Just last month at the Ladies European Open in Belgium, Harry won her first title on the Ladies European Tour with Olesen debuting as caddie.

“Originally I was going to caddie for myself for a little bit, but then my boyfriend had an off-week that week so I said ‘ooh you can come and push my bag’,” Harry told BBC Sport.

“The first time he caddied for me we won, so that was a really nice moment to share with him.

“I think I learned a lot from him being on my bag. I don’t think I would have been able to do it without him.”

A week later, Harry finished in a tie for fourth at the Czech Ladies Open with Olesen on the bag.

• Matt Wallace: ‘My Ryder Cup snub was painful – but this time is different’

• Retired Ryder Cup star wins on shock comeback – but refuses prize money

There would, of course, be no better place for another strong week than Porthcawl, where Harry will be staying at home, while enjoying the support of her family and friends lining the fairways.

Olesen, meanwhile, has taken advantage of a break in the DP World Tour schedule to take on caddie duties.

The 22-year-old, who won the prestigious Amateur Championship in 2024, is teeing it up next in the inaugural Nexo Championship in Aberdeenshire next week.

At Portrush, Olesen faltered after his opening 67, but made the cut and finished 68th in his second major appearance.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.