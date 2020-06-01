search
Women's pro golf to make UK return

Golf News

Women’s pro golf to make UK return

By Ryan Crombie01 June, 2020
golf Womens Golf UK Golf COVID-19 LET Brokenhurst Manor
Georgia Hall

Professional women’s golf will return to the UK after a closed doors one-day tournament in Hampshire has been given the go-ahead.

A report from The Telegraph revealed that the Brokenhurst Manor Open has been scheduled for June 18 and is expected to feature numerous high-ranking UK female golfers, including former Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall. Other stand-out names set for the tournament are Meghan MacLaren, Annabel Dimmock, Amy Boulden and Gabriella Cowley.

The tournament is the invention of Ladies European Tour professional Liz Young and Brokenhurst Manor head professional, Jason MacNiven, with both hoping the event can create some positivity around the women’s game.

• Glasgow golfers renew plea to save courses

“It is to find a way to put on a tournament for women’s professionals, so that we can be competitive again and have the chance to earn a little money in these uncertain times and to boost the profile of the women’s game,” Young told The Telegraph.

• WATCH - Scots golfer suffers first tee nightmare

“It is so important that women’s sport is visible. There was controversy a few weeks ago over the first golf in the US being men’s only. Because golf is a sport that can be played safely now it is key that the women get exposure, too.”

Although, not an officially sanctioned LET event, the Tour has supported Young and MacNiven in getting the message out to its members but it is also open to any female professional in the UK.

Young is keen for broadcasters to get on board and help provide an answer to the current lack of sports on television in the UK.

• Legend brands Garcia "biggest underachiever"

“I know people would love to watch live sport because there is so little. I would say to the likes of BBC and Sky that this a professional event with some big names, it is going to be good to watch.”

“It would also be an opportunity for people who are new to women’s golf to see just how good our game is. That is why it would be amazing if we could get this on television.”

• How COVID-19 is changing the way the US plays

The event, in which participants will have to follow government guidelines and caddies are to be from the same household as players, is yet to attract a sponsor and players are pitching in a £125 entry fee to contribute to the prize pot.

