Woods breaks silence on America's violent protests

Woods breaks silence on America’s violent protests

By Ryan Crombie02 June, 2020
Tiger Woods has branded the death of American citizen George Floyd as a “shocking Tragedy” and urged for a conclusion to the violent protests raging across the USA. 

“My heart goes out to George Floyd, his loved ones and all of us who are hurting right now,” said Woods in a post on social media.    

“I have always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement. They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force. This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line.”

Many well-known figures in the sport world, including NBA star Michael Jordan, have expressed their condemnation and voiced their support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

When Woods triumphed at the 1997 Masters at the tender age of 21, he became the first black golfer to win the tournament.

“I remember the LA riots and learned that education is the best path forward. We can make our points without burning the very neighborhoods that we live in. I hope that through constructive, honest conversations we can build a safer, unified society.”

