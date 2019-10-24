search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWoods ‘p***ed’ at Zozo Championship despite lead

Golf News

Woods ‘p***ed’ at Zozo Championship despite lead

By Ryan Crombie24 October, 2019
Golf News Tiger Woods Tiger Tracker ZOZO Championship PGA Tour golf latest
Woods Zozo

Tiger Woods bounced back from a difficult start at the Zozo Championship in Japan to tie the lead at the conclusion of the first day.

Woods, who is making his first start since a knee operation in August, bogeyed the first three holes of the inaugural tournament and admitted he was less than impressed with his performance.

“The start was pretty atrocious,” said the 15-time major champion in an interview with GOLFTV.

• A peek inside issue 175 of bunkered

“I souped it on one. I hit a quick hook in the bunker on two and hit a three-putt on three. Next you know, if I don’t get it going here it’s going to start snowing on me, so I had to turn it around.

• Ping overturn golf club's 'absurd' decision

“I was really pissed after that start because I have been swinging better than that, I had been feeling better than that, but I just thought let’s re-set and get going here, aim for even par at the turn. Just figure out how to get to even par at the turn somehow.”

Woods stopped the rot at the 13th – he teed off on the 10th – and found his rhythm to post nine birdies, carding an excellent 64.

“I am very happy because it could have been one of them rounds that shot me out of the tournament. Turning around a round that could have shot me out of the tournament feels that much better. It got me into the lead.

• McIlroy responds to Brooks' controversial comments

“The people in Japan have always supported golf. Today was not a very good start, but it was electric because I turned it around. The last hole was awesome, there were so many people around that green.”

• Callaway Super Hybrid – FIRST LOOK!

The American is tied for the lead with compatriot Gary Woodland, with Hideki Matsuyama, who Woods faced in Monday’s skins challenge, trailing just one shot behind.

World number two Rory McIlroy is eight shots off the pace after struggling to a two-over 72.

Woods' full interview with GOLFTV can be found here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Tiger Tracker

Related Articles - ZOZO Championship

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - golf latest

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
Epic Mission
play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Woods ‘p***ed’ at Zozo Championship despite lead
A peek inside issue 175 of bunkered
Portugal Masters golf betting tips
Ping overturn golf club's 'absurd' decision
McIlroy responds to Brooks' controversial comments

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Complete your shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Keep your height for more consistency
Watch
play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
See all videos right arrow