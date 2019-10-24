Woods ‘p***ed’ at Zozo Championship despite lead

Tiger Woods bounced back from a difficult start at the Zozo Championship in Japan to tie the lead at the conclusion of the first day.



Woods, who is making his first start since a knee operation in August, bogeyed the first three holes of the inaugural tournament and admitted he was less than impressed with his performance.

“The start was pretty atrocious,” said the 15-time major champion in an interview with GOLFTV.



“I souped it on one. I hit a quick hook in the bunker on two and hit a three-putt on three. Next you know, if I don’t get it going here it’s going to start snowing on me, so I had to turn it around.



“I was really pissed after that start because I have been swinging better than that, I had been feeling better than that, but I just thought let’s re-set and get going here, aim for even par at the turn. Just figure out how to get to even par at the turn somehow.”

Woods stopped the rot at the 13th – he teed off on the 10th – and found his rhythm to post nine birdies, carding an excellent 64.

“I am very happy because it could have been one of them rounds that shot me out of the tournament. Turning around a round that could have shot me out of the tournament feels that much better. It got me into the lead.

“The people in Japan have always supported golf. Today was not a very good start, but it was electric because I turned it around. The last hole was awesome, there were so many people around that green.”

The American is tied for the lead with compatriot Gary Woodland, with Hideki Matsuyama, who Woods faced in Monday’s skins challenge, trailing just one shot behind.

World number two Rory McIlroy is eight shots off the pace after struggling to a two-over 72.



Woods' full interview with GOLFTV can be found here.

