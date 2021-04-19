Work begins on Jack Nicklaus' new Scottish golf course

Work has begun to deliver the Jack Nicklaus designed 18-hole championship golf course at the spectacular Ury Estate.



Activity is commencing on the preparation of the land for the construction of the new golf course and housing, with a provisional opening date of early summer 2024.

The overall Ury Estate development is being undertaken by developer FM Group and work has just been completed on the planting scheme, covering 30 hectares with around 60,000 trees planted.



Internationally renowned as the ‘Golden Bear’, Nicklaus is an 18-time major winner. Three of those wins came on Scottish soil in the Open Championship.

His legacy as a player is equalled only by his reputation as a golf course designer. With over 265 courses to his resume, he has built one of the world’s leading golf design firms.

“From the first day I walked the estate and we discussed the course design, FM Group director Jonathon Milne made it very clear that the goal was to create something that would blend in naturally with the Scottish countryside,” said Nicklaus.

“My philosophy has always been to work with what the natural environment has provided us with, and whenever possible create something that will enhance it, and in many cases create new and better natural habitats. And while our firm has created golf courses in 45 countries, Scotland is very special as the game of golf and to me personally.



“Some of my favourite courses are spread over the beautiful Scottish landscape and to have this opportunity to create something truly special at Ury Estate is both an honour and a great responsibility for me.

“My goal is to blend in a golf course that lays naturally over the landscape around Stonehaven, work to protect the existing natural surroundings, and to provide an experience that locals and visitors to Ury Estate will truly enjoy for generations to come.”

Douglas Thomson, Ury Estate Project Director, added: “To be commencing work on the course and having Jack’s personal involvement is a ringing endorsement of what we are trying to achieve here in delivering a spectacular experience for both residents and visitors alike.



“The development has a great deal to offer the local community and will attract visitors to both Stonehaven and the surrounding area.

“The golf course is a significant addition to the Ury project and with work progressing on housing, infrastructure and the castle, it is full steam ahead this year.”