Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

bunkered’s Gear Editor, James Tait, has set his sights on winning this year’s World Long Drive world championship, after collecting his first win of 2024.

The 34-year-old, who is a resident of St Andrews, won the season opening event on the European Long Drive Games circuit, after a commanding performance in Kalbach, Germany.

James, who is a descendant of legendary golfer Freddie Tait, recorded a drive of 389 yards in the final of the event, enough to pip his opponent by a single yard.

Now, he is setting his sights on world championship glory, after coming third in the event last year.

“Next up, I want to win the world championship. Pure and simple,” he said.

“When you go to compete in America, there are a lot of guys who are competing over the winter and getting faster and stronger. This year, I want to make sure that I’m ready to do my best. I want to be in fighting form and ready to compete again.

“I want to do similar to what I did last year, but hopefully go that little bit further in the event. I look at players like Kyle Berkshire, Martin Borgmeier and Justin James, who are hugely successful. I want to put myself in the same realm as them.

“I know I need to work my socks off and swing my socks off and I can get there. This year, I want to go the distance.”

At last year’s world championship, Tait recorded a drive of 452 yards, the longest of the event. That helped him to an impressive finish of third place in the standings.

Last weekend in Germany, his longest drive was 399 yards, but with a wet grid in play, that drive was all carry. Unsurprisingly, that helped him to a victory, which he says is crucial to confidence going forward.

“It was great to get off to a solid start for 2024. I was a little bit apprehensive, going into the tournament, because I had a couple of bad sessions before it. I was a little bit worried and a little hesitant.

“But, I think it’s only natural, you go to a tournament and you get those pre-tournament jitters. If something goes wrong, alarm bells start going off, but before the event I just had a few days to allow the body to rest and recover and be ready to go. Thankfully, that strategy worked pretty well!

“In Germany, I won by a single yard. My drive was 389 yards, my opponent hit it 388 yards. It’s just like strokeplay golf, it’s all about fine margins. A yard can be the difference between a win or a loss. Plus, if you’re a yard outside the grid, then it can be a yard from perfection to disaster.

Picked up one of these over the weekend 🏆. First event of the year and first win of the year 💪🏻 389 yards in the final and 399 was the longest of the day 👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/f6VP8dnO83 — James Tait (@jamestait89) May 12, 2024

“I went up against Owen Meeds in the final. He’s a young guy who has got so much potential. I reckon he will be a world champion one day, he has that much speed and talent.

“But, being able to pip him by a yard, was amazing. We’re very evenly matched. Back at the world championships, we were closely matched too. It was great to get one over him this time around.”

Unlike some competitors in the USA, Tait isn’t a full-time long drive competitor. Instead, he balances his work as bunkered’s Gear Editor, with his impressive long drive performances.

“I’m not a full-time long drive competitor, of course. Anyone will know that balancing a full-time job with any hobby isn’t easy. Going to the gym or playing regular golf can be tough. Time, other commitments and various things can get in the way of that.

“Along with working from 9-5 from Monday to Friday, I’m in the gym four days a week and then I try to hit balls three days a week. Inevitably though, there will be some days where I can’t go to the gym or I can’t hit balls. So, on the days where I have time, I need to choose one or the other. Normally, it will be the gym, to keep the strength and power of my body up.

“I’m lucky, though, that I have supportive colleagues. It’s a big help when you’re competing.”

Although Tait’s day job revolves around testing the latest golf equipment for regular golfers, in competition, he uses something very different. He has a specially made Callaway Paradym driver, with a head that features just 4.5° of loft. But, to optimise distance, that driver is set at just 2.5°. That, along with a face that is reinforced to cope with Tait’s incredible speeds, makes for a unique piece of kit.

UK residents will have a chance to watch James in action soon, as his next event takes place at Alder Root Golf Club in Warrington. Tait will take to the grid on June 9, where he’ll be hoping to replicate his early season win.

“I want to have a run of good performances, hopefully I can get a win, but I just want to get geared up for the big one at the end of the year. Hopefully I can get another trophy in the cabinet!”

If you want to see James in action right now, you can head to our YouTube channel, where he reviews all the latest golf equipment.

Lewis Fraser As bunkered’s Performance Editor, Lewis oversees the content that’s designed to make you a better player. From the latest gear to tuition, nutrition, strategy and more, he’s the man. A graduate of the University of Stirling, Lewis joined bunkered in 2021. Formerly a caddie at Castle Stuart Golf Links, he is a member of Bathgate Golf Club where he plays off four. Performance Editor