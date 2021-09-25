search
HomeGolf News'World first' study shows CBD oil has positive effects

Golf News

'World first' study shows CBD oil has positive effects

By bunkered.co.uk21 September, 2021
darren clarke cbd cbd oil Shot Scope Sports Marketing Surveys Inc research
Darren Clarke Cbd Product In Bag 4

If you needed further reassurance that CBD products work, then it will come in the shape of actual independent insight from leading research business Sports Marketing Surveys.  

The survey is being described as ‘ground breaking’ and saw Darren Clarke CBD partner with leading golf performance tracker Shot Scope to “provide consumers with credible, independent insights into CBD oil and how it affects both mind and body”. 

A quick pull-out from the results found that 82% of participants reported that existing injuries they had were improved or positively affected during the first half of the survey. 

Darren Clarke CBD has provided premium, third-party regulated and 0%THC approved CBD oil to 100 participants, in order to complete the survey with the highest quality product. Sports Marketing Surveys are completing the qualitative survey-based section of the study, and Shot Scope will be carrying out data analysis via their industry-leading golf performance tracking technology. 

• Ryder Cup: Where to watch it on UK TV

• The ugliest US Ryder Cup outfits of all time

Darren Clarke Cbd Product Only 3

Initial findings confirm that CBD oil provides positive effects on both golf performance and recovery, with eight in 10 participants reporting positive effects during the control period. 

Richard Payne, Director at Sports Marketing Surveys, said: “It has been incredibly interesting and rewarding to be involved in such a landmark study for both the golf and CBD industries. 

“It can be difficult to cut through the noise surrounding CBD, so to be able to provide consumers with credible, accurate information on the product and how it can affect their golf for the better is very rewarding. 

“Initial results all but prove the high performance levels of CBD, and especially the Darren Clarke CBD product. We are excited to see what the final findings of the survey are and are looking forward to the discussion that this study will inevitably stimulate.” 

Key takeaways from the ongoing study, which tests participants across a variety of demographics, include: 

• 82% of participants reported that existing injuries they had were improved or positively affected during the first half of the survey 

• 77% of participants reported that their sleep quality, calmness on the course or their recovery between rounds had improved since beginning their use of CBD oil 

• 75% of participants who struggled with injuries reported that they had fewer injury problems 

• 79% of participants reported a positive impact on at least one element of their on-course performance and off-course recovery 

The next step  is a final survey of participants, along with analysis of quantitative golf performance data by Shot Scope, who have been tracking each participant’s on course performance throughout the duration of the survey period. 

