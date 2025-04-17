Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Thoughts of golf and conflict may tend to throw up images of the 1991 Ryder Cup’s infamous War on the Shore or the recent rivalry between the PGA Tour and LIV.

But the sport’s relationship with real conflict runs deep and throughout its entire history.

It travels from James II banning golf in 1457 so that Scots would instead concentrate on archery through to modern day programmes to get injured veterans into the game.

Now that story is the focus of a new exhibition at The R&A World Golf Museum in St Andrews.

Bunker Shots: Stories of Golf and Conflict provides an in-depth look at this fascinating aspect of the game.

The exhibition has a range of exhibits which shine a light on absorbing tales of heroism, sacrifice and camaraderie, as well as interesting artefacts from previous years.

Museum and Heritage Director Angela Howe said: “Golf has often been seen as an escape, but history reveals its deeper connections to conflict—from soldiers playing in war zones to courses being repurposed for military training. This exhibition brings these stories to life, showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.”

Archive footage and enlightening exhibits

The exhibition will feature film footage showing how golf played a perhaps unheralded but important role in the Second World War.

Angela explained: “We’ve got great film footage, using mostly Pathé film, which includes nurses putting with the soldiers while they were convalescing in hospital.”

The footage also shows legendary three-time Open Champion Henry Cotton, who served in the RAF during the Second World War. Meanwhile, we see how factories that manufactured club heads were turned over to the making of spear heads.

The displays include golf balls made by prisoners of war using whatever materials they could get their hands on, including leather shoe soles or woven cane.

We also find out about Pat Ward Thomas, a captured RAF officer who went on to become a golf journalist and managed to get golf clubs into Stalag Luft III, the inspiration for the classic movie The Great Escape, via The Red Cross.

Inspiring tales and little-known stories

There’s a focus on some of the great characters of the game, who also played a major role in conflicts.

Among them is Pam Barton, winner of the Women’s Amateur and US Women’s Amateur Championships. Pam joined the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) during the Second World War and was tragically killed in a plane crash in 1943. Her memorial salver, which is presented annually to the winner of the Women’s Amateur Championship, will be on display.

Freddie Tait won The Amateur Championship twice, while serving as a career soldier in the British Army. A lieutenant in the Black Watch regiment, Freddie guarded Queen Victoria during her summer holidays at Balmoral. Freddie fought in the Second Boer War in South Africa and was killed in action in February 1900. The Queen’s Private Secretary wrote to Freddie’s father offering condolences. That letter along with his Black Watch clasp and Boer War medal are included in the exhibition.

Discover how Doris Chambers, the 1923 Women’s Amateur Champion, served with distinction in the First Aid Nursing Yeomanry during the First World War. She risked her life driving ambulances between field hospitals and the frontline. Later she would go on to captain the Curtis Cup team three times.

Another remarkable story is that of RAF pilot Laddie Lucas, who grew up playing at Princes Golf Club. When enemy fire severely damaged his Spitfire during combat over France, Laddie managed to nurse the crippled plane back to England and, recognising the Princes clubhouse, safely landed beyond the boundary fence. Today, there’s a propeller marking the spot on Princes where he landed. The exhibition features his watch, which he wore all through his wartime service. That included the Siege of Malta where he commanded 249 Squadron and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross.

St Andrews’ Rabbit Wars

The exhibition does not just focus on international conflicts but looks at one surprising battle of a more local nature. In the 1800s a dispute blew up over the use of the links in St Andrews. At that time the land was owned by the Dempster family, who had bought it from the Earl of Kellie. The Earl had himself bought it from the town council to settle debts. The Dempsters wanted to use the land to breed rabbits but residents were angry at how that interfered with their golf. It led to 20 years of conflict dubbed The Rabbit Wars and was only resolved when the Court of Session came down on the side of the golfers.

Angela added: “It really became quite heated.”

These and many other tales make for a truly fascinating glimpse into a little-known side of golf.

Bunker Shots: Stories of Golf and Conflict launches at The R&A World Golf Museum in time for the Easter Weekend, and will be open until March 2026.

So, to find out more about this absorbing subject, visit Bunker Shots: Stories of Golf and Conflict at the World Golf Museum.

