World No. 1 ready to battle windy conditions, fuelled by sausage rolls

Jin Young Ko remembered one thing better than anything else from her last visit to Scotland, but it wasn’t the golf.

The two-time major champion is playing the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links this week, and said that the sausage rolls are the one thing she’s been looking forward to re-visiting the most.

“The last time I played in the Scottish, that was great. I really love to visit here," she said.

“I love to eat sausage rolls, I had two yesterday.

“We don’t have anything like sausage rolls in Korea.”

Of course, she couldn’t have it by itself.

“I had a bite with the brown sauce. So good.”

On the golf course, the world No. 1 said she has been working hard on the greens, putting in three hours of work on the practice green on Tuesday.

“I need to get more confidence from the putting,” she said.



“I practised a lot for putting last week, and yesterday I practised over three hours, maybe."

She was also keen to point out how the flat terrain of Dundonald makes it a challenge, compared to some of the "mountain" courses she is used to.

"It's hard to get the target from the tee shot or second shot to the green or fairway," she explained.

"So, we need to get some targets and look at the breeze.

"If it’s a right-to-left breeze, I think you have to aim 20-to-30 metres right of the pin. So, it's hard to focus. It's hard, but it's fine."

The Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open takes place at Dundonald Links from Thursday to Sunday.


