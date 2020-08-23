search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsWorld No.304 Sophia Popov wins AIG Women's Open

Golf News

World No.304 Sophia Popov wins AIG Women's Open

By Michael McEwan23 August, 2020
Sophia Popov AIG Women's Open Royal Troon The R&A women's golf Major Championships LPGA Ladies European Tour
Sophia Popov Aigwo

In a fairytale that her compatriots the Brothers Grimm would have been proud of, Germany's Sophia Popov has won the 2020 AIG Women's Open.

The 27-year-old, who only guaranteed her place in the field at Royal Troon a fortnight ago and played just one practice round after arriving in Ayrshire on Tuesday, converted her 54-hole lead into victory to secure her first real win of any significance since turning pro in 2014.

She carded a three-under-par final round of 68 to finish on seven-under, two shots clear of runner-up Jasmine Suwannapura. Minjee Lee (-3) and 2015 champion Inbee Park (-1) were the only other players to finish under-par. 

• DJ breaks silence on Koepka comments

• Muirfield to stage Women's Open for first time

With her win, world No.304 Popov - who had boyfriend Max Mehles caddying for her - became the first German to claim the championship and increased her career earnings by almost 700%. 

Forcing back tears after getting her hands on the trophy, an emotional Popov said: "I don't even know if I can get anything out of my mouth.

"It feels amazing. There's been a lot of hard work behind it. There have been a lot of struggles that I went through the past six years, especially health-wise. I'm just so glad I was able to overcome everything,

INTRODUCING BUNKERED GOLF BREAKS!

"I always knew I was capable. There have just been a lot of obstacles that I've had to face. I almost quit playing last year. Thank God I didn't!"

Popov caddied for her close friend Anne van Dam during the LPGA's first event back from lockdown at the Drive On Championship last month. She then went to the Marathon Classic, where she finished in a tie for ninth to secure one of the ten spots up for grabs in the Women's Open. 

Last week, she maintained her good form, finishing runner-up in the Founders Tribute event on the Symetra Tour in Arizona rather than come over to prepare early for the Women's Open.

• Westwood blasts Beeb over women's coverage

• New date announced for Scottish Open

"Everybody said, why are you playing in Phoenix?" added Popov. "However, my focus was still the Symetra Tour and the money list there.

"For me, the Women's Open was a bonus. I got here on Tuesday. I knew my game in really good shape and I knew that anything could happen. I took that belief with me into every round but I honestly never expected this. I was uber-nervous this whole round but I am so glad I was able to get it done."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Sophia Popov

Related Articles - AIG Women's Open

Related Articles - Royal Troon

Related Articles - The R&A

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - LPGA

Related Articles - Ladies European Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW TO NAIL THE BUMP AND RUN | GOLF EXPLAINED
bump and run
play button
HOW TO BECOME A BETTER GOLFER IN 4 MONTHS (Epic Mission EP 9)
Epic Mission
play button
WHICH TAYLORMADE GOLF BALL IS RIGHT FOR ME??? – TP5 vs TP5x vs Tour Response vs Soft Response
TaylorMade
play button
WHICH DRIVER IS BEST AT FIXING A SLICE??? - Callaway Big Bertha B21 vs MAVRIK Max
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Phil Mickelson canters to victory on his over-50s debut
WATCH - Phil Mickelson hits the best 'driver off the deck' you'll ever see
Rangers chairman's complaints prompt golf course redesign
US star admits he's haunted by 'brutal' Ryder Cup defeat
Phil Mickelson launches surprising new business venture

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
How to improve your balance during the golf swing
Watch
play button
Keep the body and arms connected
Watch
play button
The keys to a good rhythm
Watch
See all videos right arrow